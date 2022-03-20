How to Watch: Houston vs. Illinois in Second Round of NCAA Tournament

In a game that many experts had hoped to see during the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the Illinois Fighting Illini will take on the Houston Cougars in a second-round matchup on Sunday morning.

The Cougars dispatched the UAB Blazers with ease in the first round of the tournament, while Illinois got all it could handle from the Chattanooga Mocs in a 54-53 squeaker that came down to a last-second defensive stop.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s game.

How to Watch:

Sunday’s game starts at 11:10 a.m. Central time, and the game will air on CBS. Fans can also watch the game on the Paramount+ app.

Betting Line:

Houston -4.5

O/U – 133.5

Players to Watch:

Alfonso Plummer made three three-pointers for the Illini in their 54-53 win over Chattanooga on Friday evening, scoring 15 points in the process.

Kofi Cockburn picked up yet another double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds in that game, and added three blocks for good measure. In fact, he’s averaged a double-double this season, averaging 21 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

The Cougars got a huge performance out of Kyler Edwards in their opening round win over UAB, as he nailed six three-pointers en route to a 25-point outburst.

Jamal Shead scored 12 points and added seven assists, and Fabian White Jr. had 14 points and hauled down six rebounds.