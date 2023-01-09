How to watch Giants vs. Vikings wild card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Minnesota Vikings’ postseason quest to win their first Super Bowl begins Sunday.

The first hurdle for the Vikings, who last reached the Super Bowl in 1976 and are one of 12 current NFL franchises yet to win a championship, is a New York Giants team back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The two teams needed every second of their Christmas Eve matchup to determine a victor, with Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph converting a career-long 61-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Vikings to a 27-24 win.

The Giants’ strategy in that matchup was to minimize big plays. But while doing so, they were unable to contain star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who had 12 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. Finding a way to limit Jefferson will be crucial for New York. Easier said than done against the league’s top wideout, but there’s a chance the Giants get some help in the secondary with the potential return of safety Xavier McKinney and/or top cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

They’ll need all the help they can get against Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, who had the second-most passing yards in the NFL this season at 4,818 and averaged the eighth-most points at 24.9 per game.

Attempting to keep pace will be Giants’ fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones, who has posted career bests this season in completions, attempts, passing yards, interception rate, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. That included a career-high 30 completions against the Vikings earlier this season. But with limited receiving weapons, the Giants enter the game averaging just 185.7 passing yards per game, seventh fewest in the league.

They make up for it on the ground, averaging the fourth-most rushing yards at 148.2 per game this season. Saquon Barkley had a bounce-back year with 1,312 yards, fourth most in the NFL. Jones added 708 yards on the ground, fourth most of all quarterbacks this season behind Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts.

Will the Giants’ ground-and-pound offense be enough to overcome the Vikings aerial attack? Here’s everything to know about the Giants-Vikings wild card game:

When is the Giants vs. Vikings wild card game?

The Giants and Vikings will play on Sunday, Jan. 15.

What time is the Giants vs. Vikings wild card game?

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

What TV channel is the Giants vs. Vikings game on?

Giants-Vikings will air on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis) and Erin Andrews (sideline) will be on the call.

How to stream Giants vs. Vikings live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

Who is favored in the Giants vs. Vikings game?

The Vikings enter Sunday’s game as favorites over the Giants, according to our partner, PointsBet. Here’s a look at the odds for the game:

Spread: Vikings -3

Over/under: 48.5

Moneyline: Vikings -160, Giants +135

What is the weather forecast for Giants vs. Vikings?

Weather will not be a factor in Sunday’s game between the Vikings and Giants because U.S. Bank Stadium is enclosed.

