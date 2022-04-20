How to Watch Game 2 of Bulls vs. Bucks in 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Chicago Bulls back in the playoffs for the first time in 5 years, and Wednesday they'll face NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their series.

The Bucks currently lead the series 1-0.

Here's what to know about Chicago's Game 2 matchup and how you can watch it.

When do The Bulls play?

Game 2, in Milwaukee, will tip off Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. CT.

After Game 2, the series shifts back to Chicago for Games 3 (on Friday, April 22) and 4 (on Sunday, April 24). If necessary, Games 5, 6 and 7 will take place the following Wednesday, Friday and Sunday:

Game Day Date Away Team Home Team Time (CT) 1 Sun. 17-April Bulls Bucks 5:30 PM 2 Wed. 20-April Bulls Bucks 8:30 PM 3 Fri. 22-April Bucks Bulls 7:30 PM 4 Sun. 24-April Bucks Bulls 12:00 PM 5* Wed. 27-April Bulls Bucks TBD 6* Fri. 29-April Bucks Bulls TBD 7* Wed. 1-May Bulls Bucks TBD

* = if necessary

Games 1, 2 and 3 will be available on NBC Sports Chicago. Bulls Pre- and Postgame Live will be available for every game as well.

How Can You Watch the Bulls Game?

Bulls Pregame Live begins at 8 p.m.

Games 2 and 3 will air on NBC Sports Chicago. Fans can watch the game on TV, or they can download the MyTeams app through Google Play or the App Store on Apple devices.

Game 4 will be broadcast on ABC. The TV broadcast information for games 5, 6 and 7 have yet to be released.

In-person, there are several watch parties throughout the city, including one hosted by the Bulls at Recess, located at 838 W Kinzie St., beginning at 8 p.m.

Who do The Bulls Play and Where do They Stand?

In the first round, the Bulls drew the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, they've struggled against the top teams in the NBA, including the Bucks. In four games this season, the Bulls didn't win one.

And, the Bulls lost Game 1 of the playoffs on Sunday against the Bucks.

How to Buy Bulls Playoff Tickets

The Bulls are selling tickets to all three home games of the first round at chicagobulls.com/tickets. Tickets are also available on Ticketmaster.

Presently, $90 gets you in the door and a seat in the 300 level. Courtside tickets are going for nearly $6,000 while tickets in the 100 level start around $187.

If you're very optimistic, tickets are on sale for the Bulls' three home games in the second round of the playoffs as well.

What Else Should You Know About the Game?

As the Chicago Bulls prepared for the first round of the NBA playoffs, two of the team's assistant coaches have reported testing positive for COVID-19, according to head coach Billy Donovan.

Chris Fleming and Damian Cotter both entered the NBA's health and safety protocols last week.

Donovan relayed that both of his assistants feel "fine" and have experienced only mild, cold-like symptoms.

As for the rest of the team? Donovan said he's received no word of enhanced testing measures. But they are treading cautiously.

