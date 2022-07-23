How to Watch Cubs Vs. Phillies on Peacock: Live Stream, Start Time, More

How to watch Sunday's Cubs-Phillies game on Peacock originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The second half of the MLB season is back in style. As the bats continue to heat up, the Chicago Cubs will make their Peacock debut against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

The Cubs opened the series on Friday with a resounding 15-2 victory. While the Phillies got on the board first, the Cubs dominated down the stretch with over half of their runs coming in the final two innings.

The two teams return to Citizens Bank Park Saturday evening for the second of three games before the Sunday matchup on Peacock.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Chicago vs. Philadelphia game on Peacock this Sunday:

How can I watch the Cubs vs. Phillies game on Sunday?

The Cubs vs. Phillies game will be available exclusively on Peacock's premium service on Sunday, July 24, at 11 a.m. CT, with live coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Jason Benetti, who is the play-by-play announcer on NBC Sports Chicago for the White Sox, will call Cubs-Phillies. He will be joined in the booth by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Phillies analyst John Kruk and Marquee Sports Network's Cubs analyst Ryan Sweeney.

Live stream: Cubs vs. Phillies on Peacock

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform, Amazon FireTV and Fire tablets, Apple devices, Google platforms and devices, Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, PlayStation devices, Samsung Smart TVs and other Comcast entertainment platforms.

To learn more about Peacock and how to sign up, visit PeacockTV.com.

Will there be additional MLB content on Peacock?

Aside from the 18 MLB games being streamed on Peacock this season, Peacock will also feature MLB classic games, award-winning documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive and highlight packages available on-demand on a new MLB hub.

What’s next for MLB fans on Peacock?

The next MLB game streaming on Peacock will take place on Sunday, July 31 and feature the Detroit Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays at 11 a.m. CT.