How to Watch Chicago Bears Vs. Packers Game on Sunday

How to watch Bears vs. Packers Week 2: TV channel, start time, odds

The Chicago Bears are heading to Lambeau Field with a surprising 1-0 record after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 and hold a game advantage over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North standings.

The Bears opened the 2022 NFL season with a come-from-behind win on a slushy, slippery Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. San Francisco took a 10-0 lead, before Chicago rattled off 19 unanswered points to kick off the Matt Eberflus-Ryan Poles-Justin Fields era.

Meanwhile, the Packers are fresh off a 23-7 thrashing by the Minnesota Vikings. Aaron Rodgers seemed visibly frustrated with his young receiving corps in that Week 1 loss and will look to find his rhythm back at home in front of the Cheeseheads.

The Bears’ defense -- anchored by Roquan Smith and Dominique Robinson -- will certainly appreciate not having to match up against the likes of former Packers receiver Davante Adams, but should still expect to have their hands full with any offense headed by Rodgers. On the other end, Justin Fields will look to carry the momentum from last week to get some points on the board.

Here’s all the information you need to watch the Bears take on the Packers this weekend:

When is the Bears at the Packers Week 2 game?

The Bears’ Week 2 game against the Packers will be played on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. This will be the first home game of the season for Green Bay and the first road game for Chicago.

What time is the Bears at the Packers Week 2 game?

The NFL North rivalry between the Bears and Packers cap off an action-packed Sunday slate as the last game of the day and the primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. CT.

How to watch the Bears at the Packers Week 2

The Bears matchup against the Packers will air on Sunday Night Football on NBC 5. This is Chicago’s only Sunday Night Football game this season.

How to stream the Bears at the Packers live online

Live stream: Peacock, NFL+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, NBC Sports App, Peacock TV App

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

How to listen to the Bears at the Packers on the radio

Station: 105.9 FM WBBM Newsradio

Broadcast team: Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), Tom Thayer (analysis) and Mark Grote (sideline reporter)

What are the odds for the Bears at the Packers Week 2?

Despite each team’s Week 1 outcomes, the Packers remain favorites over the Bears, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Spread: Packers -10

Over/under: 41.5

Moneyline: Packers -550, Bears +400

Here is what PointsBet expects from Fields and the Bears’ offense in Green Bay:

Justin Fields passing yards over/under: 200.5

Justin Fields rushing yards over/under: 35.5

David Montgomery rushing yards over/under: 50.5

Darnell Mooney receiving yards over/under: 50.5

What is the weather forecast for the Bears at the Packers Week 2?

The forecast in Green Bay on Sunday is cloudy with a 24% chance of rain. The high is currently set at 81 degrees, with a low of 59 degrees. An up-to-date forecast is available at NBC Chicago.

