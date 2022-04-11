How to watch champions league quarterfinals weekend 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The year for international soccer just keeps rolling as the UEFA Champions League draws to a close.

With just over a year separating the Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, soccer fans have had no shortage of entertainment. The Champions League is another opportunity to put on a show as Europe seeks to crown its next champion.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The field -- which opened with 32 teams back in August -- narrowed to eight and is set for another round of cuts after the quarterfinals this week.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Who is playing in the Champions League quarterfinals?

The English Premier League and La Liga, the Spanish national league, lead the way with three teams apiece. Meanwhile, Bundesliga -- the German league -- and Primeira Liga -- the Portuguese league -- each have a team in the mix to round out the quarterfinals.

The complete breakdown of quarterfinal teams is below.

English Premier League

Liverpool

Manchester City

Chelsea

La Liga

Atletico Madrid

Villareal

Real Madrid

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich

Primeira Liga

Benfica

What were the results from the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals?

Manchester City def. Atletico Madrid 1-0

Liverpool def. Benfica 3-1

Real Madrid def. Chelsea 3-1

Villareal def. Bayern 1-0

What is the schedule for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals?

Tuesday, April 12 at 3 p.m. ET

Villareal at Bayern (Villareal leads aggregate goals 1-0)

Real Madrid at Chelsea (Real Madrid leads aggregate goals 3-1)

Wednesday, April 13 at 3 p.m. ET

Benfica at Liverpool (Liverpool leads aggregate goals 3-1)

Manchester City at Atletico (Manchester City leads aggregate goals 1-0)

What channel is the Champions League quarterfinals on?

The UEFA Champions League can be watched on CBS (English) and Univision (Spanish).

How can I stream the Champions League quarterfinals?

The UEFA Champions League can be watched on CBS and Paramount+ in English or Univision and fuboTV in Spanish across streaming services.

How do the two legs work?

Perhaps, the phrase home-and-home might ring a bell for those in the U.S.?

The two legs are simply a two-game series where each team has the chance to host a match and total goals wins out. The round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals are all played in two legs. Whereas, the final is a winner-takes-all match.

How are ties settled in the Champions League?

Prior to this year’s competition, UEFA had relied on away goals to settle a tiebreaker at the quarter- and semifinal stage. For example, if the home team lost the first leg 1-0 and then won the second leg 2-1 on the road, aggregate goals would be tied at 2-2. However, the two away goals would win out and earn them the nod to the next round.

This rule, which had been in place since 1965, was on full display during the 2019 semifinals when Tottenham rallied from down 3-0 on aggregate to rattle off three straight second-half goals in thrilling fashion over Ajax to advance to the Champions League finals.

However, that iconic -- and sometimes controversial -- way of settling a tie is now a thing of the past. Ahead of the 2021-22 Champions League, UEFA announced it was doing away with away goals, opting in favor of two 15-minute overtime periods and penalty kicks if necessary.

â½ The away goals rule will be removed from all UEFA club competitions from the 2021/22 season.



Ties in which the two teams score the same number of goals over the two legs will now have two 15-minute periods of extra time, and, if required, penalty kicks.#UCL #UWCL #UEL #UYL — UEFA (@UEFA) June 24, 2021

What follows the Champions League quarterfinals?

The four surviving teams will advance from the quarterfinals to the semifinals. Finally, the two semifinal champions will face off in a winner-takes-all final.

The dates for the semifinals are not confirmed yet, however, it is believed that the first leg will fall sometime in April and the second leg in May. The finals are confirmed for May 28 at State de Paris in Saint-Denis, a suburb just north of Paris. This is the venue’s third time in tournament history that it’s hosted the finals, most recently having done so in 2006.

State de Paris was actually UEFA’s third choice to host the finals, a reflection of the global events of the past two years.

Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich, originally won the bid to host the 2022 tournament. However, COVID-19 forced the association to move the finals from Istanbul to Portugal in back-to-back years (2020, 2021), therefore shifting all the scheduled bids.

Krestovsky Stadium (Saint Petersburg, Russia) was then set to host in 2022, followed by Ataturk Olympic Stadium (Istanbul) in 2023, Wembley Stadium (London) in 2024 and Alianz Arena (Munich) in 2025.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, UEFA stripped Saint Petersburg of hosting honors and expelled all Russian teams from the European competition. This came from a wave of sanctions by international governing bodies in sports, including FIFA, which banned the Russian national team from competing at the World Cup in Qatar.