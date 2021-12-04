How to watch Bulls vs. Nets: Live stream, start time, preview originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2021-22 NBA season is now past the quarter-mark, as the best teams are starting to separate atop the standings.

Leading the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets (16-6) are right where everyone expected them to be. Even without Kyrie Irving, the Nets boast a prolific offense led by Kevin Durant (28.6 PPG) and James Harden (20.9 PPG). Brooklyn has won six of its last seven games.

Just below Brooklyn in the standings is an unlikely challenger: the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls added DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso in the offseason, but few expected them to be this good, this fast. Chicago is 15-8 and has won three of its last four games entering Saturday night.

Brooklyn and Chicago have already played once this season, when the Bulls throttled the Nets, 118-95, at United Center on Nov. 8. Durant had 38 points in the loss, but the Bulls’ well-balanced approach and dominant fourth-quarter was enough to cruise to victory. Six players scored double figures for Chicago, including all five starters.

The two teams are set to meet again on Saturday night, with the stakes only getting higher as Christmas inches closer.

