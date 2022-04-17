How to watch Bulls vs. Bucks in 2022 NBA Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The United Center is keeping the lights on for a few more weeks because the Bulls are taking on the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

This is the Bulls’ first playoff appearance since 2017 when they lost a 2-0 lead to the Boston Celtics. This was the last season for Jimmy Butler, Dwayne Wade and Rajon Rondo in Chicago.

Fast forward five years and the Bulls once again find their postseason hopes in jeopardy. For anyone who has watched this NBA season, it might seem hard to grasp how the Bulls found themselves in this position. After all, Chicago occupied the No. 1 overall seed through the All-Star break and looked poised to contend for an NBA title.

Then, the wheels started to come off as Chicago lost 15 of its final 23 games.

Lonzo Ball was ruled out in January with a knee injury that was eventually revealed to be a torn meniscus. The Bulls’ problems only compounded when Zach LaVine was sidelined with knee pain around the same time. LaVine has continued to move in and out of the lineup since February.

With Ball out of commission and LaVine’s status unpredictable, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has turned to DeMar DeRozan and a crop of other supporting players to salvage the season and pull out the playoff bid. If Chicago hopes to upset the Bucks, they’ll need all the pieces to come together against a stacked Bucks roster that’s returning essentially its entire championship team.

Here’s all the information you need to watch the Bulls take on the Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs:

What is the Bulls vs. Bucks series schedule?

Game Date Time Where 1 April 17 5:30 p.m. CT Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee 2 April 20 8:30 p.m. CT Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee 3 April 22 7:30 p.m. CT United Center, Chicago 4 April 24 12 p.m. CT United Center, Chicago 5 (if necessary) April 27 TBD Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee 6 (if necessary) April 29 TBD United Center, Chicago 7 (if necessary) May 1 TBD Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Where can I watch the First Round of the Bulls vs. Bucks series in the NBA playoffs?

You can watch the Bulls’ first round matchup with the Bucks on TNT, ABC and NBC Sports Chicago. Games 1 and 2 will be on TNT, while Games 3 and 4 will be on ABC.

If you are local, you can watch Games 1, 2 and 3 on NBC Sports Chicago. Bulls Pregame and Postgame Live will also be on NBC Sports Chicago before and after every game.

How can I stream the first round of the Bulls vs. Bucks series in the NBA playoffs?

Games 1, 2 and 3 can be streamed online through NBC Sports Chicago right here, and in the MyTeams app. Game 4 will be exclusively shown on ABC and streamed live on ESPN.com and in the ESPN app.

What are the Bulls' playoff odds?

The Bulls are heavy underdogs to defeat the defending champion Bucks, listed at +650 odds with our partner, PointsBet. The Bucks are listed at -1000 to win the first-round matchup. You can find all odds and props for the Bulls-Bucks series here.

