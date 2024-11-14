How old is Mike Tyson? What to know about the Paul-Tyson fight, what time it starts and more

The highly anticipated boxing match between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will finally take place Friday, months after it was originally scheduled.

The match, announced in March and scheduled for July, was postponed was by Tyson having a medical episode on a plane and needing time to recover from a stomach ulcer.

The rescheduled bout is set for Friday night at the $1.2 billion retractable-roof home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. While the state sanctioned it as a pro fight with some modifications, others states wouldn't.

Texas on the other hand agreed to a fight that was eight rounds instead of 10 or 12, with two-minute rounds instead of three, and heavier gloves designed to lessen the power of punches.

'I just want him to be that old savage Mike'

During a press conference Wednesday, before the fight, Tyson, 58, had terse answers for all the questions asked about the fight asked Paul, who 31 years younger.

“I’ve said everything I had to say,” Tyson said in one of several attempts to get him to say more during a press conference Wednesday. “I’m just looking forward to fighting.”

“It’s cute,” Paul said, of Tyson's attitude. “I fear no man, so I want him to be that old savage Mike.”

Paul couldn’t even get Tyson to respond by wearing what the YouTuber said was a “diamond-spiked ear cover,” a jab at Tyson over the Hall of Famer infamously biting the ear of Evander Holyfield in a 1997 fight.

Tyson did however get briefly riled up when somebody asked twice what he would do if he lost. His last sanctioned bout was in 2005. Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition four years ago.

“I am not going to lose,” Tyson said, his voice rising the second time it was asked. “Did you hear what I said?”

As the fight approaches, here's what to know about the opponents, the match and more.

How old is Mike Tyson? How old is Jake Paul?

Mike Tyson is 58 years old. Jake Paul is 27. That's an age difference of 31 years.

Tyson was 50-6 with 44 knockouts before retiring 19 years ago. Paul is 10-1 with seven knockouts in less than five years as a pro, facing mostly mixed martial artists and journeymen boxers.

When is the Tyson-Paul fight?

The fight takes place Friday, Nov. 15.

What time is the Tyson-Paul fight?

It’s hard to give an exact time for the main event Friday night, but it could approach 11 p.m. CST or midnight EST. The telecast starts at 7 p.m. CST, 8 p.m. EST.

How and where to watch the Tyson-Paul fight

The fight will stream on Netflix.

While this isn’t the more common, and more expensive, pay-per-view format followed by most major boxing events, it does require a Netflix subscription. Netflix reported more than 280 million subscribers worldwide at the end of the third quarter in 2024.

What are the odds on the Tyson-Paul fight?

Paul is a minus-200 betting favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. That means the payout for a Paul victory would be about half the amount of any bet. The most bet prop is for Tyson to win by KO/TKO or DQ (+275), followed by Tyson to win on points (+1000) and Tyson to win in the first round (+1400).

When was Tyson’s last sanctioned fight?

Tyson retired in 2005 with a record of 50-6, with 44 knockouts, after losing to Kevin McBride. He fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition four years ago. Paul is 10-1 with seven knockouts against mostly undistinguished opponents. His loss was to Tommy Fury, the less-accomplished half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

How many rounds are scheduled for the Tyson-Paul fight?

The fight is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds, as opposed to the normal three minutes and 10 or 12 rounds for most pro fights. Tyson and Paul also will use heavier gloves with the idea of decreasing the power of punches. The gloves will be 14 ounces instead of 10. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has said Tyson’s physical condition met the criteria for the fight to proceed.

What are the purses?

According to reports, Paul will make $40 million and Tyson about $20 million. Paul did mention his number at a news conference in August.