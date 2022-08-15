How Fast Does a Jugs Machine Throw a Football?

The future of the NFL may be robotic machinery.

So much so that the Green Bay Packers have recently incorporated Monarc's fancy new Jugs machine, which has the ability to throw and kick footballs as well as a professional player, into preseason practice.

The computerized system has the capability to launch balls for a defensive back just as well as someone like Vikings' quarterback Kirk Cousins can throw, a Monarc employee said as an example of the technology:

A fancy new JUGS machine from @MonarcSport. The Packers are using Monarc on a one-month trial basis and are their first NFL client.



It was just explained to us by a Monarc employee that this computer can release balls for DBs exactly how Kirk Cousins throws them, for example. pic.twitter.com/P6maEWJyG4 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 15, 2022

The Jugs machine made its debut in the 1970s and immediately helped players that wanted to practice catching repetition.

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders recollects that he has caught "thousands and thousands and thousands and thousands" of balls via the machine. "It's definitely been pivotal for my success," he added.

Here’s what a Jugs machine can actually do and what it is used for in the NFL:

How fast does a Jugs machine release a football?

The Jug machine can throw or kick a football up to 70 miles per hour.

How far does a Jugs machine release a football?

The Jug machine can throw or kick a football accurately from five to 80 yards with the ability to swivel 360 degrees for passing drills.

How many footballs can a Jugs machine release?

The Jug machine can throw up to 600 passes or kicks per hour.

What is a Jugs machine used for?

The Jug machine is great for running backs, wide receivers and tight ends for lots of practice in catching the ball.

The Jug machine can also kick accurately to any spot, acting as a great mechanism for players to quickly learn their assignments.

Defensive backs and linebackers can partake in various reaction and zone-coverage exercises without requiring the team's quarterback to be present.

Lastly, the punter and field goal kicker can get a lot of snap practice.

Is there anything similar to the Jugs machine?

Say hello to The Seeker -- Monarc's robotic quarterback, kicker and punter.

Maximizing our training through cutting-edge tech 👊



We are excited to welcome @MonarcSport to the #KUfball family with The Seeker, the world's first robotic quarterback, kicker, and punter!



More → https://t.co/8vUrEUjJer pic.twitter.com/VMWH8xiVjz — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) July 28, 2022

The Kansas Football program announced the addition of the on-field technology on July 28 as a "valuable resource to its disposal."

Joining the Jayhawks are the Packers, who will be the first NFL team to implement the cutting-edge technology to their program on Monday.

Rich Bisaccia marveling at the Packers’ new robot/JUGS machine pic.twitter.com/V88D78GwB8 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 15, 2022

The Seeker gives players the opportunity to train alone and get those extra reps in throughout the year to mimic a game-like situation.

The Seeker can release a football up to 75 miles per hour.