How Dwyane Wade Inspired Jimmy Butler's Herculean Effort Vs. Celtics

Nineteen points on 7-for-32 shooting.

Those were Jimmy Butler’s combined scoring numbers in Games 4 and 5 of the Eastern Conference finals as the Miami Heat saw a 2-1 series lead over the Boston Celtics turn into a 3-2 deficit.

But, with Miami on the brink of elimination in Boston, Butler bounced back on Friday — and in a major way.

Butler, who has been dealing with a knee issue since exiting Game 3, logged nearly 46 minutes and posted 47 points on 16-for-29 shooting, nine rebounds, eight assists, four steals, one block and just one turnover in a remarkable season-saving effort at TD Garden.

The six-time All-Star came through in the clutch as well, scoring 12 points in the final eight minutes of regulation to help close out a 111-103 win and force a Game 7.

So, after two down performances, how was Butler able to pull off that with a banged-up knee in a must-win situation on the road?

"Honestly, I got a phone call and text message from [Dwyane Wade] earlier today and he was telling me that I can do this," Butler told ESPN's Lisa Salters. "'Knee is a little banged up, but nobody cares. Go out there, continue to build your legacy.' And that meant the world to me. So I appreciate you, D-Wade."

Butler actually broke Dwyane Wade’s Heat playoff record for points scored while facing elimination of 46, which D-Wade put up against the Celtics in the 2010 first round (h/t CBS Sports' Jake Winderman). And Butler’s 47 points were second-most overall in franchise playoff history, just trailing LeBron James’ 49 against the Brooklyn Nets in the 2014 second round.

Heat fans will be hoping D-Wade delivers another motivational message to Butler ahead of Sunday night’s series-deciding Game 7 in Miami.