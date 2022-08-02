Here's a look at NFL teams that have forfeited their first-round picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and their third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, as a result of the league's investigation into tampering allegations against the team.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was also suspended through Oct. 17 and fined $1.5 million. During this time, Ross will not be able to be present at the team facility and may “not represent the club at any team or NFL event.” Vice chairman Bruce Beal is barred from attending league meetings for the remainder of the season and has been fined $500,000.

The Dolphins will still have one first-round pick in next year’s draft, due to a 2021 NFL Draft trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

While some teams don't draft in the first round due to mega trades throughout the season, this marks the third time in NFL history that a team was forced to forfeit a first-round draft pick.

Here's a look back at the other teams that have forfeited their first- or second-round draft picks:

New England Patriots - 2008

The Patriots forfeited their first-round picks in 2008 after being penalized for videotaping the New York Jets coaches' signals on the sideline during a 2007 game. "Spygate," as it was named, was the first time a team lost their first-round picks due to an infraction.

New England Patriots - 2016

Until this week, the Patriots were the only NFL team to lose a first-round pick – and it happened to them twice.

In 2015, the franchise was penalized for deflating footballs used in the AFC Championship Game. While New England was docked of their 2016 first-rounder and a fourth-rounder in 2017, the NFL also suspended then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for the first four games of the 2016 season. In addition, the Patriots were fined $1 million during "Deflategate."

Carolina Panthers - 1995

The NFL fined the Panthers $150,000 and ordered them to forfeit their picks in the second and sixth rounds of the 1995 draft for talking to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Dom Capers about their head coaching job. Capers went on to be the Panthers’ head coach from 1995-1998.

The forfeiture marked the first time a franchise lost their picks in the second round of the NFL draft.

New Orleans Saints - 2012

The Saints were found to be involved in a bounty scandal that involved players and coaches who pooled their money together into a “slush fund” to players for injuring certain opposing players. Almost 30 Saints players were found to be participating in the bounty program that was put in place by Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

The Saint were forced to forfeit their 2012 and 2013 second-round draft picks, but "Bountygate" also saw some of the harshest penalties ever handed out by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell:

Saints fined $500,000

Sean Payton suspended for the entire 2012 season without pay

Gregg Williams suspended indefinitely, eligible to apply for reinstatement at end of 2012 season

Mickey Loomis suspended for first eight games of 2012 season without pay

Assistant head coach and linebackers coach Joe Vitt suspended for first six games of 2012 season without pay

LB Jonathan Vilma suspended for entire 2012 season

DT Anthony Hargrove suspended for eight games

DE Will Smith suspended for four games

LB Scott Fujita suspended for three games

All players were also suspended without pay.