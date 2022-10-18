Here Are the NBA Rookie of the Year Favorites in 2022-23

Dalen Terry among NBA Rookie of the Year favorites originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A new crop of rookies are hoping to take over the NBA.

After Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes and Franz Wagner posted strong rookie numbers with their respective teams last year, with Toronto’s youngster winning Rookie of the Year, the 2022 class is up next.

Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero, Houston Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. and Sacramento Kings’ Keegan Murray are the headliners after Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren suffered a foot injury over the offseason and was ruled out for the year.

So, which rookies could make a run for the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year award? Here’s a way-too-early look as the new campaign begins:

Who is favored to win NBA Rookie of the Year in 2022-23?

Banchero, Smith and Murray are among the top three favorites to win the Rookie of the Year title in 2022-23. Here are the odds for 31 rookies, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic: +200

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings: +450

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets: +550

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons: +800

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers: +800

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers: +2500

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder: +2500

Tari Eason, Houston Rockets: +2500

Dyson Daniels, New Orleans Pelicans: +3000

Johnny Davis, Washington Wizards: +3000

Ochai Agbaji, Utah Jazz: +3000

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons: +4000

Mark Williams, Charlotte Hornets: +4000

Jaden Hardy, Dallas Mavericks : +4000

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs: +5000

Ousmane Dieng, Oklahoma City Thunder: +5000

A.J. Griffin, Atlanta Hawks: +5000

Blake Wesley, San Antonio Spurs: +5000

Wendell Moore, Minnesota Timberwolves: +5000

Malaki Branham, San Antonio Spurs: +6000

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz: +6000

Nikola Jović, Miami Heat : +6000

Dalen Terry, Chicago Bulls : +7000

Jake LaRavia, Memphis Grizzlies: +8000

MarJon Beauchamp, Milwaukee Bucks: +8000

David Roddy, Memphis Grizzlies: +10000

Patrick Baldwin Jr., Golden State Warriors : +10000

TyTy Washington Jr., Houston Rockets: +10000

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Grizzlies: +10000

Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets: +15000

Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets: +25000

