Hayden Buckley Aces Island Green Hole at Players Championship

The famed island green at TPC Sawgrass was no problem for Hayden Buckley on Thursday.

In the opening round of the Players Championship, the 27-year-old golfer aced the par-3 17th hole. His shot landed right of the hole, bounced and rolled back into the cup.

After the ball went in, Buckley tossed his hat and screamed along with fans.

Watch it here:

Second group of the day to reach the par-3 17th ... first ace of the week.



Hayden Buckley spins one in from 125 yards.pic.twitter.com/7gEcXyru57 — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) March 9, 2023

Buckley is just the 11th player to ace TPC Sawgrass’ 17th hole at the Players Championship. Shane Lowry did it in the third round last year.

Buckey, a University of Missouri alum, started his round on the back-9 and was 4-under at the turn – sitting atop the leaderboard at the time. He finished tied for 66th in his debut at the Players Championship last March.

While Tiger Woods isn’t competing in the tournament, several other stars will be in action beginning Thursday. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler took the course early Thursday morning, while Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Max Homa will tee off in the afternoon. All tee times can be found here.

You can watch the Players Championship on NBC, Peacock and Golf Channel this week. Golf Channel will broadcast the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday before NBC takes over on Saturday and Sunday, while Peacock will have live coverage of every round.