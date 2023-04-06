Has an amateur golfer ever won the Masters? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

How's that for your Masters debut?

Amateur golfer Sam Bennett emerged as one of the biggest storylines from Thursday's Round 1 action at Augusta National Golf Club.

The Texas A&M University fifth-year senior began his first ever Masters Tournament with a birdie followed by an eagle. His first-nine score of 4-under 32 was tied for the best among amateurs in event history.

Birdie, eagle start for the reigning US Amateur champ Sam Bennett at #TheMasters@ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/581Rf1dRUT — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2023

Bennett carried that strong start through the end of the round, finishing with a bogey-less 4-under 68. He entered the clubhouse tied for sixth with reigning champion Scottie Scheffler, among others, and three strokes behind first place.

There's still a ton of golf to be played in Augusta, Georgia, but Bennett has himself in position for a shot at history after one round...

Has the Masters ever been won by an amateur golfer?

The green jacket has never been donned by an amateur golfer.

What's the best ever finish for an amateur golfer at the Masters?

The highest finish on the Masters leaderboard for an amateur is second place, which was achieved by Ken Venturi in 1956. The then-24-year-old Venturi actually led after each of the first three rounds, entering the final day with a four-stroke advantage. But he fell apart in the last round with an 8-over 80, including a 6-over 42 on the back nine, and lost to Jack Burke Jr. by one stroke.

There have also been two amateurs who finished tied for second: Frank Stranahan in 1947 and Charlie Coe in 1961.

Meanwhile, Billy Joe Patton finished third in 1954 and Harvie Ward finished fourth in 1957.

Who is the youngest golfer to win the Masters?

Bennett would not be the youngest golfer to put on the green jacket, with that feat being achieved by Tiger Woods. The five-time Masters champion claimed his first green jacket in 1997 at 21 years, three months and 14 days old.

What is Sam Bennett's age?

Bennett is 23 years old.

How did Sam Bennett qualify for the 2023 Masters?

Bennett won the 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship, earning an exemption into this year's Masters in the process.