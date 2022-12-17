Morocco

Hakim Ziyech Donates 2022 World Cup Earnings to Poor in Morocco

Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech reportedly is handing his World Cup bonuses to the poor in his homeland

By Julia Elbaba

Hakim Ziyech has captured the hearts of all in Morocco.

The Atlas Lions winger reportedly donated all of his 2022 World Cup bonus earnings to the poor in his country following a historical run to the semifinals before falling to France 2-0.

In the sensational effort, the 29-year-old star collected a whopping $277,575.90 for charity.

"Of course I will donate all my World Cup earnings to poor people in need of it, Ziyech said. I didn't choose to play for Morocco for money I made that choice from my heart."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Ziyech, who joined the national team in 2015, reportedly has given all of his bonuses to charities and members of the team's staff. Ziyech plays in the Premier League for Chelsea.

Sports

FIFA 31 mins ago

Croatia, Morocco Trade Goals in Opening Minutes of Third-Place Game

11 hours ago

Derrick Rose Receives ‘Unreal' Reception From Bulls Fans in Latest Return

In the third and fourth game of the World Cup, Morocco trails Croatia 2-1 in the first half.

This article tagged under:

Morocco
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us