New Jersey

NJ girl sinks game-winning half-court buzzer-beater to send team to championship

Sara Guveiyian of Haddonfield hit a game-winning 3-pointer from beyond half-court to send the Bulldawgs to the championship

By David Chang

It was a buzzer-beater for the ages for middle school basketball player Sara Guveiyian of Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Guveiyian and the Haddonfield Bulldawgs were playing Washington Township Sunday night in the final four of the 7th and 8th-grade girls division of the ICBL Girls Basketball League in South Jersey.

With the score tied 37-37 with only a few seconds left, Guveiyian stole the ball, took a few dribbles and launched a desperation shot from beyond half-court. A camera rolled as her miracle shot hit nothing but net, winning the game for Haddonfield and sending the Bulldawgs to the championship, set to take place next Sunday.

Best of luck Bulldawgs!

New Jersey
