Jon Gruden

Gruden Out as Raiders Coach Over Offensive Emails: AP Source

The NFL obtained the emails that Gruden sent to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team

By Josh Dubow

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas.
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Jon Gruden, who sent emails before being hired in 2018 that contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments, is out as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

A person familiar with the decision said Gruden is stepping down after The New York Times reported that Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL.

It was a rapid downfall for Gruden, who is in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract he signed with the Raiders in 2018. It started on Friday when the Wall Street Journal reported that Gruden used a racist term to describe NFL union chief DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email to former Washington executive Bruce Allen.

The emails were discovered in a workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Football Team but ended up costing Gruden his job.

