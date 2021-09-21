Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones Confirms Necklace of Father's Ashes Was Found

Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers community can breathe a sigh of relief.

After losing a necklace containing his late father's ashes during Monday night's win over the Lions, Jones confirmed that it has been found.

The Packers running back was wearing the small football-shaped medallion during Green Bay's home opener against the Detroit Lions as a way to honor his dad, who died in April from COVID-19 complications. The Packers earned a 35-17 victory over the Lions, with Jones tallying four touchdowns.

But the necklace came off on a second-quarter TD, and was lost in the end zone until after the game.

"He was really on my heart," Jones said after the game of his father, Alvin Jones. "Actually, I have a chain with a football and his ashes are in it. I scored and it fell off in the end zone. I have to go look for it, but I know he would be happy. He would say, 'If you lose it anywhere, lose it in the end zone.'"

On Tuesday morning, Jones explained on "The Steve Czaban Show" that the necklace was located by Packers head athletic trainer Bryan Engel.

The necklace was found! Aaron Jones announced on today's Steve Czaban Show that the necklace containing his father's ashes that he wore during the game was FOUND! @packers #Packers @czabe @OnAirJosh @ericgitter @Showtyme_33 pic.twitter.com/FWMJvj8FoS — 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) September 21, 2021

"Thank you to him," Jones said of Engel. "He was out there until like 1:45 [a.m. CT] … It shows how much they care about us."

It’s almost 2 a.m. and someone (I think it’s head trainer Bryan Engel, but my eyes aren’t great right now) just came back out to look for the necklace holding Aaron Jones’ father’s ashes that he lost on his second TD catch in that part of the end zone. pic.twitter.com/zJ7V1m2GsX — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 21, 2021

In addition to the four touchdowns, Jones finished the contest with 17 carries for 67 yards and six catches for 48 yards.

"I think he would be very proud of me and he would tell me to continue to work hard and that this is only the beginning and to continue to stacking success and to be humble and be proud," Jones said of his dad after the game.