Fans Roast Great Britain's World Baseball Classic Jerseys

Twitter roasts Great Britain's World Baseball Classic jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Great Britain is making its World Baseball Classic debut in 2023.

But the British aren't exactly arriving to the international tournament in style.

As Great Britain opened play against Team USA on Saturday night, it did so while sporting some unimpressive jerseys.

The threads are gray and simply feature "Great Britain" in plain blue text across the center.

Great Britain's uniforms for the World Baseball Classic are...simple to say the least pic.twitter.com/nybBFBOmRc — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 12, 2023

Fans on Twitter had a field day with the simple design.

Nike heard Great Britain was playing in a baseball tournament two hours ago and made these jerseys pic.twitter.com/pJFpRGAkQo — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) March 12, 2023

Another look at Great Britain’s WBC jerseys pic.twitter.com/4zMQ8IQPzQ — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) March 12, 2023

Thank you to Great Britain’s uniform designer pic.twitter.com/bdA0A5xTxG — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) March 12, 2023

Who designed Great Britain’s jerseys? They could’ve pretended to care…. #WBC2023 — Logan Watkins (@WatkinsLogan) March 12, 2023

Big fan of the Great Britain jerseys going with the Times New Roman font on the front. — DaddyDimmuTV (@DaddyDimmuTv) March 12, 2023

They really opened a word document and typed Great Britain using Arial Black font and slapped it on a jersey pic.twitter.com/wPRZEPG4yF — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 12, 2023

Great Britain's home run celebration, on the other hand, is much more creative.

Trayce Thompson took Adam Wainwright deep in the first inning to give Great Britain a 1-0 lead over Team USA at Chase Field in Phoenix. When Thompson returned to the dugout, he was given a crown and cape.

Trayce Thompson socks one for an early Team Great Britain lead. #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/gauXoPOiCE — MLB (@MLB) March 12, 2023

Great Britain’s home run celebration is putting on a crown and cape along with a scepter 👑 pic.twitter.com/uxzWedF6e1 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) March 12, 2023

Whoever came up with that celebration should have been in charge of designing the jerseys.