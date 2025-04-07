Masters Tournament

When is the Masters Par 3 Contest? Everything to know about the competition

The Masters unofficially tees off with the Par 3 Contest this week.

By Logan Reardon

The 2025 Masters Tournament gets underway Thursday, but there's plenty going on at Augusta before the first tee shots.

Most notably is the annual Masters Par 3 Contest, which is held every year before the four-round golf tournament.

The event brings together the modern-day stars with their family members and golf legends watching along, and sometimes even participating.

Here's everything to know about the competition:

What is the Masters Par 3 Contest?

The Par 3 Contest is held before the Masters on a nine-hole, par-27 course in the northeast corner of Augusta National's grounds. It doesn't include any holes on the actual course, but they range from 90 to 155 yards to make for potential hole-in-one opportunities.

The winner of the Par 3 Contest is whoever has the best score through nine holes. Not all contestants post official scores, though, because they sometimes allow their caddies (often a family member) to attempt a chip or putt.

When is the Masters Par 3 Contest?

The Masters Par 3 Contest is set for Wednesday, April 9, at 12 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Masters Par 3 Contest

You can stream the Par 3 Contest live on ESPN+ and Disney+ from 12 to 4 p.m. ET. Coverage will start on ESPN at 2 p.m. ET until the conclusion at 4 p.m. ET.

Golfers Wyndham Clark and Max Homa will join ESPN’s commentary team alongside lead announcer Scott Van Pelt, while Marty Smith and Laura Rutledge will interview from the course throughout the competition.

Masters Par 3 Contest history and past winners

Famously, no player has ever won the Par 3 Contest and the Masters in the same year. There have been Par 3 winners who were past or future Masters winners, but never in the same year since it was first held in 1960.

The best Masters finish by a Par 3 winner was second, which has happened twice (Raymond Floyd in 1990 and Chip Beck in 1993). Five players have won the contest multiple times, but Padraig Harrington is the only man to win it three times.

Here's a look back at all the Par 3 Contest winners and their Masters finish that year:

YearWinnerMasters finish
1960Sam SneadT11
1961Deane BemanCUT
1962Bruce CramptonT29
1963George BayerT28
1964Labron Harris Jr.43
1965Art Wall Jr.T45
1966Terry DillT17
1967Arnold Palmer4
1968Bob RosburgT29
1969Bob LunnCUT
1970Harold HenningCUT
1971Dave StocktonT9
1972Steve MelnykT12
1973Gay BrewerT10
1974Sam Snead (2)T20
1975Isao AokiCUT
1976Jay HaasCUT
1977Tom WeiskopfT14
1978Lou GrahamCUT
1979Joe InmanT23
1980Johnny MillerT38
1981Isao Aoki (2)T45
1982Tom WatsonT5
1983Hale IrwinT6
1984Tommy AaronCUT
1985Hubert GreenCUT
1986Gary KochT16
1987Ben CrenshawT4
1988Tsuneyuki NakajimaT33
1989Bob Gilder39
1990Raymond Floyd2
1991Rocco Mediate522
1992Davis Love IIIT25
1993Chip Beck2
1994Vijay SinghT27
1995Hal SuttonCUT
1996Jay Haas (2)T36
1997Sandy LyleT34
1998Sandy Lyle (2)CUT
1999Joe DurantCUT
2000Chris PerryT13
2001David TomsT31
2002Nick PriceT20
2003Padraig Harrington/David Toms (2)CUT/T8
2004Padraig Harrington (2)T13
2005Jerry PateDNP
2006Ben CraneCUT
2007Mark O'MearaCUT
2008Rory SabbatiniCUT
2009Tim ClarkT13
2010Louis OosthuizenCUT
2011Luke DonaldT4
2012Jonathan Byrd/Padraig Harrington (3)T27/T8
2013Ted Potter Jr.CUT
2014Ryan MooreCUT
2015Kevin StreelmanT12
2016Jimmy WalkerT29
2018Tom Watson (2)DNP
2019Matt WallaceCUT
2022Mackenzie Hughes/Mike WeirT50/CUT
2023Tom HogeCUT
2024Rickie FowlerT30

