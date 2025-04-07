When is the Masters Par 3 Contest? Everything to know about the competition

The 2025 Masters Tournament gets underway Thursday, but there's plenty going on at Augusta before the first tee shots.

Most notably is the annual Masters Par 3 Contest, which is held every year before the four-round golf tournament.

The event brings together the modern-day stars with their family members and golf legends watching along, and sometimes even participating.

Here's everything to know about the competition:

What is the Masters Par 3 Contest?

The Par 3 Contest is held before the Masters on a nine-hole, par-27 course in the northeast corner of Augusta National's grounds. It doesn't include any holes on the actual course, but they range from 90 to 155 yards to make for potential hole-in-one opportunities.

The winner of the Par 3 Contest is whoever has the best score through nine holes. Not all contestants post official scores, though, because they sometimes allow their caddies (often a family member) to attempt a chip or putt.

When is the Masters Par 3 Contest?

The Masters Par 3 Contest is set for Wednesday, April 9, at 12 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Masters Par 3 Contest

You can stream the Par 3 Contest live on ESPN+ and Disney+ from 12 to 4 p.m. ET. Coverage will start on ESPN at 2 p.m. ET until the conclusion at 4 p.m. ET.

Golfers Wyndham Clark and Max Homa will join ESPN’s commentary team alongside lead announcer Scott Van Pelt, while Marty Smith and Laura Rutledge will interview from the course throughout the competition.

Masters Par 3 Contest history and past winners

Famously, no player has ever won the Par 3 Contest and the Masters in the same year. There have been Par 3 winners who were past or future Masters winners, but never in the same year since it was first held in 1960.

The best Masters finish by a Par 3 winner was second, which has happened twice (Raymond Floyd in 1990 and Chip Beck in 1993). Five players have won the contest multiple times, but Padraig Harrington is the only man to win it three times.

Here's a look back at all the Par 3 Contest winners and their Masters finish that year: