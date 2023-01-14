Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith, DK Metcalf Connect on 50-Yard Touchdown Vs. 49ers

The Seahawks took a lead over the 49ers with a beautiful touchdown

By Max Molski

Check out the highlight below

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The sun has broken through in Santa Clara, Calif., and so has the Seattle Seahawks’ offense.

After beginning Saturday’s wild card game against the San Francisco 49ers with consecutive three-and-outs, the Seahawks put together two straight scoring drives to take a second-quarter lead.

Facing a third-and-3 at midfield, quarterback Geno Smith heaved a deep ball down the left sideline and perfectly into the hands of wide receiver DK Metcalf, who galloped into the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Smith only had 47 yards on 7-for-8 passing prior to the touchdown. The play also marked Metcalf’s third catch of the game and put him in rarified air:

Kenneth Walker III scored the Seahawks’ first touchdown of the game earlier in the quarter with a 7-yard run. Those two scores gave the underdog Seahawks a 14-13 lead with five minutes left in the half.

Sports

NFL 5 mins ago

Seahawks Lead 49ers 17-16 at Halftime in Wild Card Game

Tom Brady 1 hour ago

Tom Brady Free-Agency Options: Why 49ers Make Ian Rapoport's List

San Francisco won both of its regular season matchups against Seattle, but Smith and Co. have put the NFC’s No. 2 seed on early upset alert.

This article tagged under:

Seattle SeahawksNFLSan Francisco 49ersNFL Playoffs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us