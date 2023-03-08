Former NBA, Sonics Star Shawn Kemp Booked on Felony Drive-By-Shooting Charge

Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested on Wednesday and booked in a Pierce County jail in Washington on a felony drive-by-shooting charge, according to police records.

The Tacoma Police Department said at 1:58 p.m. PST an altercation between occupants of two cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot in the 4500 block of South Steele Street, near Tacoma Mall.

A gun was recovered and one car fled the scene. No injuries were reported, according to a release via the police department on social media.

Kemp, 53, was booked on the felony charge at 5:58 p.m. PST, exactly four hours following the situation, online county records show.

After being drafted with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Seattle Supersonics -- now the Oklahoma City Thunder -- Kemp went on to play 14 seasons in the league, ending with six All-Star nods and three All-NBA Second-Team honors.

Following his eight-year tenure in Seattle, Kemp also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic.