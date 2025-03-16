Joey Gallo has been released by the Chicago White Sox after the veteran slugger struggled in nine Cactus League games with the team.

The White Sox announced the move on Sunday. The first baseman/outfielder was in camp on a minor league contract.

The 31-year-old Gallo hit .161 with 10 homers, 27 RBIs and 102 strikeouts in 223 at-bats with Washington last season. Gallo’s $8 million mutual option was declined by the Nationals in November.

The two-time All-Star went 2 for 20 with Chicago in spring training, striking out 11 times.

Gallo has a .194 career average with 208 homers, 453 RBIs and 1,292 strikeouts in 2,869 at-bats in 10 major league seasons with Texas (2015-21), the New York Yankees (2021-22), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2022), Minnesota (2023) and the Nationals.

The White Sox also said Mason Adams, one of their top pitching prospects, has a flexor strain in his right elbow.

The 25-year-old right-hander, a 13th-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, pitched 1 1/3 innings against Cincinnati on Friday before leaving because of elbow discomfort.

