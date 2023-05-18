First Round of 2023 PGA Championship Underway After Frost Delay

The 2023 PGA Championship is off and running following a frost delay of almost two hours Thursday morning.

Golf’s second major is taking place at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y., where temperatures dropped into the 30s overnight.

The first group was supposed to begin at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, but their tee time was pushed back to 8:50 a.m. as the playing surfaces warmed up. Shaun Micheel, who won the PGA Championship when it was last held at Oak Hill in 2003, hit the opening tee shot to kick off this year’s competition.

Temperatures in Rochester are expected to reach the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies on Thursday. Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 79 degrees and mostly cloudy skies, but a potentially rainy Saturday could cause more delays for the tournament.

While the weather should be much improved throughout Thursday, the delay could still impact groups. With 156 players in this year’s field, the delay could prevent some players from completing their first round before the sun sets and force them back onto the course early Friday morning.

Oak Hill is hosting the PGA Championship for the fourth time, but this is the earliest it has ever been in the calendar. The previous three competitions at the country club were held in August.