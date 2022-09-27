First Phase of Paris 2024 Olympics Ticket Sales Announced

Two years isn’t as far as you think. The Olympic Games are right around the corner and it’s time to start securing tickets if you’re ready to see Paris at its best.

The ticketing operation for the Games is always an intricate process and Paris 2024 will be no different. The key steps for the upcoming process have been revealed by olympics.com.

Here’s a quick look at how you can start preparing to witness the thrill of the Games:

What does the ticket sales process look like?

For the 2024 Games, there will be something called a “multi-ticket” package.

This ticket will allow spectators to attend three competition sessions. With seat availability under consideration, each randomly selected fan will be able to build their own customized pack, which will include their favorite sports.

When does the ticket sales process begin?

The ticket sales process officially begins on Dec. 1, 2022 with the registration for the draw.

What are the stages of the ticket sale process?

Stage 1: Registration for the draw

The first stage of the process begins with the registration for a draw to acquire a 48-hour purchase spot.

The initial stage opens on Dec. 1, 2022 and closes on Jan. 31, 2023.

If you are randomly selected from this draw, you will be eligible to create a “multi-ticket” package for yourself. This can be done once the next ticketing phase begins.

Stage 2: “Multi-ticket” sales begin

Those who were selected after registering for the draw will receive an email with a purchase spot and be eligible to create a “multi-ticket” package for a 48-hour period.

This stage will begin on Feb. 15, 2023.

Members of the Paris 2024 Club will have higher chances at reaching this stage. These members will also have priority to start the sales process sooner – the first four days of sales (Feb. 15-18) will be dedicated for club members.

Stage 3: Single tickets sale begins

After the first two parts of the process are finished, the next phase will include the sale of single tickets to the public.

Dates for when this stage will begin are still being determined, but individual ticket sales for the Games will begin sometime in May of 2023.

Stage 4: Resale process begins

Tickets that have been acquired but not yet purchased by the public will be featured in a resale process. This will give fans yet another opportunity to attend the Games live.

The resale process will begin at the end of 2023.

When will Paralympic ticket sales begin?

Paralympic ticket sales will begin in the fall of 2023.

How much are single tickets?

Single tickets for all sports will start at €24 for members of the public.

* 24 Euros = $23.08 USD

There will be one million single tickets available at this price for the 2024 Games.

How much are tickets to the Opening and Closing Ceremonies?

During the third stage of the ticket process, which will begin in May 2023, the public will also be able to purchase tickets for both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Higher-quality seats, which will be in lower areas closer to the River Seine, will run for €90 ($86.31 USD).

Lower-quality seats, which will be located in upper areas, will be accessible for free and will hold most of the 600,000 person crowd.

When is the 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are slated for July 26 – Aug. 11, 2024 in Paris, France.