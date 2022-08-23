Here’s how much money the 2022 Tour Championship winner will make originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Scottie Scheffler is 72 holes away from a massive payday.

After finishing tied for third in the BMW Championship, Scheffler claimed the No. 1 spot in the FedEx Cup playoff standings with 4,206 points.

The 26-year-old American will now enter this week’s Tour Championship with the top staggered starting position at 10-under. That’s two strokes ahead of defending FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, who won the BMW Championship, and three ahead of St. Jude Championship winner Will Zalatoris. Zalatoris was the FedEx Cup points leader until withdrawing from the BMW Championship with a back injury.

Scheffler took home $2.7 million in prize money when he won the 2022 Masters in April for his first career major victory. And he could earn more than six times that amount if he emerges as the winner among the 30 golfers competing at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club.

How much money will the 2022 Tour Championship winner make?

The 2022 Tour Championship winner will be awarded $18 million in prize money, a $3 million increase from last year’s event. There's a dropoff of over $10 million from first to second place, with the runner-up set to receive $6.5 million.

For comparison, the U.S. Open had the highest first-place payout among golf’s four majors this year at $3.15 million.

What are the 2022 Tour Championship payouts?

The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs boast a staggering $75 million purse, with the top 150 finishers in the standings earning a share of that amount. All 30 golfers who qualified for the Tour Championship will earn at least $500,000, while the top 10 finishers will bank at least $1 million.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Tour Championship payouts:

1st: $18 million

2nd: $6.5 million

3rd: $5 million

4th: $4 million

5th: $3 million

6th: $2.5 million

7th: $2 million

8th: $1.5 million

9th: $1.25 million

10th: $1 million

11th: $950,000

12th: $900,000

13th: $850,000

14th: $800,000

15th: $760,000

16th: $720,000

17th: $700,000

18th: $680,000

19th: $660,000

20th: $640,000

21st: $620,000

22nd: $600,000

23rd: $580,000

24th: $565,000

25th: $550,000

26th: $540,000

27th: $530,000

28th: $520,000

29th: $510,000

30th: $500,000