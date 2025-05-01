F1 Miami Grand Prix preview: How to watch, full schedule, predictions and more

A spring trip to Miami has become a tradition for Formula One.

Twenty of the world's best drivers are hitting South Beach for the fourth straight year in hopes to walk away champion of the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome.

The 19-corner street course is more than three miles long, with twists and turns providing a unique challenge for all competitors. Fans are expected to flood Florida for the race, and you never know which celebrities you could bump into.

Here's everything you need to know for the Miami Grand Prix:

When is the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

The 2025 Miami Grand Prix will be held Sunday, May 4.

Where is the F1 race in Miami?

Miami International Autodrome is built just for this specific race.

It's a temporary track that winds through Miami Gardens, circling the areas that surround the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium. The permanent asphalt of the circuit are integrated into the parking lots, so no public streets are actually used. Everything is dismantled immediately following the race weekend, putting the Hard Rock Stadium grounds back to normal relatively quickly.

What is the F1 Miami Grand Prix schedule?

There will be a sprint race on Saturday with championship points awarded in addition to the grand prix on Sunday.

The extra racing action means there will be just one practice session, rather than the typical three. There will be qualifying for both the spring race and grand prix.

Here's the full on-track schedule:

Friday, May 2

Free practice: 12:30 p.m. ET

Spring shootout qualifying: 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 3

Sprint race: 12 p.m. ET

Grand prix qualifying: 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 4

Miami Grand Prix: 4 p.m. ET

How to watch F1 in Miami

ESPN and ABC will have full coverage of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.

Practice will air on ESPNU, followed by sprint shootout qualifying on ESPNews. On Saturday, both the sprint race and grand prix qualifying will be on ESPN. Sunday's grand prix will air on ABC.

Additionally, coverage of all action can be streamed online with ESPN+ and ESPN3.

F1 Miami picks and predictions

The first five races of 2025 have been dominated by one team: McLaren.

The British constructor has won four times, including three for championship leader Oscar Piastri and one for second-place Lando Norris. Piastri and Norris have a combined eight podium finishes, with just two finishes outside the top-three.

Expect the papaya duo to once again be quick in Miami, where Norris claimed his maiden victory last year. Piastri only managed a 13th-place finish there in 2024 following late damage, though he did set the fastest lap of the race. It could be a proper duel this time around.

Beyond McLaren, you always have to keep an eye on Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The four-time reigning world champion won in Miami in 2022 and 2023 before running second to Norris last time. Red Bull haven't had the pace in 2025 compared to the last few years, but Verstappen has gotten the most out of the car with a win and three podiums.

Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc have also been consistent this season despite not having great pace in their cars. Russell has three podiums, while Leclerc scored his first podium last time out in Saudi Arabia.

The pick, though, is Norris to go back-to-back in Miami and narrow the gap to his teammate in the championship fight.

Weather for the Miami Grand Prix

There is a chance of inclement weather throughout the weekend. As of Thursday, NBC Miami forecasts a 50% chance of rain for the race on Sunday with scattered thunderstorms along with mixed clouds and sun. There's a 24% chance of rain on both Friday and Saturday. If it does rain, drivers will have to utilize the wet-weather tires and race with some extra caution.

Keep up with the latest forecast from NBC Miami.

F1 Miami liveries

With the stars out in Miami, teams often bring special liveries (paint schemes or car designs) just for this race. That's the case once again in 2025, with three one-off looks for this weekend. Here are the Miami liveries:

