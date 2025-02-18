F1 liveries for 2025: Teams unveil new designs at 75th anniversary launch event

For the first time ever, all of the Formula One cars for the upcoming season have been released simultaneously.

In a launch event at the O2 in London on Tuesday, all 10 teams unveiled their 2025 liveries (also known as car designs or paint schemes).

The designs were slapped onto show cars and the updated cars won't be public until preseason testing from Feb. 26-28, but it was still the first look at what fans will see this year. Some teams took bold new approaches to their branding, while others made tweaks on their iconic looks.

Here are all the liveries for the 2025 season:

McLaren

The defending constructors' champions will stick with its papaya and black look in 2025. Returning drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will hope this car has as much speed as their 2024 look did as McLaren won its first title since 1998.

McLaren/Formula One The McLaren F1 livery for the 2025 season.

Ferrari

This one is unmistakable. The red Ferrari is an iconic look that will more than likely never change, but this year's look has a white stripe for some variation. One change is coming to the team in 2025, though, with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton joining Charles Leclerc in the lineup.

Ferrari/Formula One The Ferrari F1 livery for the 2025 season.

Red Bull Racing

Red Bull rarely messes with its livery, and 2025 will be no different. Four-time defending drivers' champion Max Verstappen and newcomer Liam Lawson will wheel the navy blue car with its patented red bulls and yellow accents.

Red Bull Racing/Formula One The Red Bull F1 livery for the 2025 season.

Mercedes

For the first time since 2012, the Silver Arrows will not have Hamilton behind the wheel. George Russell returns as the team leader, pairing with 18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli. The car, though, looks nearly identical to 2024 with black on the sides and silver on top.

Mercedes/Formula One The Mercedes F1 livery for the 2025 season.

Aston Martin

No changes to the driver lineup (Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll). No major changes to the car design (green with a little more black this year). Aston Martin will be hoping for some changes on the track, though, after taking a step back in 2024.

Aston Martin/Formula One The Aston Martin F1 livery for the 2025 season.

Alpine

Alpine has teased fans with pink liveries in select races, but it is committed to the look full-time in 2025 with returning driver Pierre Gasly and rookie Jack Doohan. The French constructor unveiled a design that is both pink and blue, embracing its two colors from recent seasons.

Alpine F1 Team/Formula One The Alpine F1 livery for the 2025 season.

Haas

One of two teams with two new drivers, Haas also has a new look in 2025. Veteran Esteban Ocon and rookie Oliver Bearman will drive this year's car -- which features familiar colors of black, white and red with a tweaked design. As the only U.S. team on the grid, the car also has an American flag front and center.

Haas F1 Team/Formula One The Haas F1 livery for the 2025 season.

Racing Bulls

Red Bull's sister team has undergone a number of name changes in recent years, going from Toro Rosso to AlphaTauri to RB to now Racing Bulls. Yuki Tsunoda is back for his fifth season along with rookie Isack Hadjar. The car looks drastically different in 2025 -- mostly white (rather than blue) and almost looking like an inverse of the Red Bull design.

Racing Bulls/Formula One The Racing Bulls F1 livery for the 2025 season.

Williams

An improved lineup with former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz joining Alex Albon should help Williams in 2025. The historic team hasn't had much on-track success in recent years, but livery has remained similar for 25 years with blue as the dominant color. The 2025 car fades from dark blue by the nose to lighter blue by the tail.

Williams Racing/Formula One The Williams Racing F1 livery for the 2025 season.

Kick Sauber

After a full rebrand to green and black last year, Sauber is running it back with a similar look in 2025. The team that finished last in 2024 will have two new drivers with former Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg and rookie Gabriel Bortoleto. This year's livery has more green on the front of the car with the color fading to black.