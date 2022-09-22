Antonio Brown to perform rap show at Worcester nightclub originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Antonio Brown is returning to New England.

The star NFL wide receiver, who spent one game with the Patriots in 2019, will perform as a rapper Thursday night at the Whiskey on Water nightclub in Worcester, Mass. The concert begins at 8:30 p.m. ET and will also feature DJ Juice, Dj S3NS3S, and DJ Trent.

According to the event page, tickets to watch "AB" perform live cost $60.

Brown, 34, has shifted his focus to music since abruptly leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. The last time we saw the seven-time Pro Bowler on the field, he stripped off his uniform and tossed his equipment into the crowd mid-game before leaving the stadium. He was later released by the Bucs and has not been signed by an NFL team since.

You can listen to Brown's full discography on his Spotify page.