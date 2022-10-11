Sources: Ben Gordon Arrested for Allegedly Hitting 10-Year-Old Son

Ben Gordon arrested for allegedly hitting his son originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia Airport on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

Gordon was checking in his bag at a counter inside Terminal B when he had his son move the luggage, but it was too heavy and toppled over, according to airport sources. The former UConn standout was seen by several airport employees cursing as he yelled at his son, and then struck him in the face, sources said.

A police report stated it was a closed-fist punch, but according to those who have seen video of the incident, Gordon struck his son with the back of his hand.

The son and his mother had an active restraining order against Gordon at the time of the incident, and it was not immediately clear why the boy was traveling with his father. The order of protection originates in Chicago.

Gordon refused to speak with police, according to sources, and told his son to stay quiet. He was being held at a Queens police station.

Two officers were injured during the arrest as Gordon fought back against enforcement, according to TMZ.

The Chicago Bulls selected Gordon with the third overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. He played five seasons with the Bulls, earning All-Rookie honors and the Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2004-05 season. Gordon also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic over his 11-year career.