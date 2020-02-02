Even After Super Bowl Loss, Suburban Fans Proud of Jimmy Garoppolo

There were smiles all around at the Arlington Ale House Sunday night, as families got together to watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, an Arlington Heights native, play in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“He earned his keep and he is taking the 49ers to the Superbowl and we’re excited for him,” Steve McEwen, the event coordinator, said.

This wasn’t Garoppolo’s first trip to the Super Bowl, as he made previous appearances as Tom Brady’s backup with the New England Patriots, but it was the first one he played in.

The 28-year-old from Arlington Heights attended Rolling Meadows High School before playing at Eastern Illinois University.

“We decided to throw our SuperBash in the hometown of Jimmy G., and the reason being is my wife graduated from the same high school and I went to Lane Tech in the city and there’s a player from there, too, so we’re rooting for the 49ers,” McEwen said.

The location was also significant.

“We actually had a big party for his father right here… right before they took off for California,” said Arlington Ale House Owner Kevin McCaskey.

McCaskey is a big football fan himself. The grandson of Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey was happy to host a watch party for Garoppolo fans.

“He’s a hometown hero,” McCaskey said. “We like to see people here watching the game and enjoying themselves.”

Though the 49ers didn’t pull off the win, people leaving Arlington Ale House felt nothing but proud.

“We are here to support Jimmy G., a hometown hero,” McEwen added.