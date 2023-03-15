Aaron Rodgers

ESPN's Adam Schefter Confirms Aaron Rodgers Texted Him to Lose His Number

This story first appeared on NBC Sports Chicago.

Aaron Rodgers made his "intentions" clear.

He intends to play for the New York Jets and a trade with the Green Bay Packers just needs to be made.

But during Rodgers' long conversation on the Pat McAfee Show, he got back on the subject of NFL reporters and their sources.

ESPN's Adam Schefter caught a stray during the interview. Rodgers said Schefter tried to text him to ask a question or have a conversation.

He said he texted Schefter to "lose his number" and offered a "nice try."

And Schefter confirmed by posting a screenshot of the text.

Rodgers has previously said not to trust sources of national reporters.

On Pat McAfee's show, he previously said any reporter claiming to have sources in his camp don't and reporters "don't know s**t." Specifically around his darkness retreat.

"There's an inner circle and in my inner circle, nobody talks to Ian Rapoport [or] Adam Schefter or to any of those people," Rodgers said at the time. "Just stop with the fake news. I speak for myself and I will continue to do that.

"I have no problem with Ian Rapoport, [Adam] Schefter, I think they’re really good at their jobs. When it comes to me, they don’t know s***.

Aaron Rodgers
