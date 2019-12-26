ESPN Drops Trailer for Documentary Series on the ’90s Bulls

Get pumped, Bulls fans.

ESPN dropped a trailer for its upcoming documentary series profiling the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s and Michael Jordan's rise to stardom - and it just might give you chills.

"By the late '90s, the Chicago Bulls were a worldwide phenomenon," the video posted to Twitter reads. "Now everyone has something to say."

The teaser video showcases shots of dozens of people interviewed for the series, including former President Barack Obama, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Steve Kerr, Scottie Pippen and more.

Titled "The Last Dance," the 10-part series will chronicle "one of the greatest icons and most successful dynasties in sports history," ESPN and Netflix said in a statement announcing the project in May 2018.

Directed by Jason Hehir, who also directed ESPN’s "30 for 30" on the 1985 Chicago Bears and HBO's recent hit "Andre the Giant," the anthology will examine the "simultaneous rise of Jordan and the NBA during those years."

Premiering in June, it will include more than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from the team’s last championship run in the 1997-98 season and feature dozens of interviews with teammates, key NBA figures and Jordan himself.