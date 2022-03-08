English Premier League

English Premier League Takes Soccer Games Off Russian TV

Players stand in support of Ukraine ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton
AP Photo/Ian Walton

The English Premier League will disappear from Russian TV after suspending its deal with its state-owned broadcast partner after the invasion of Ukraine.

Clubs agreed at a meeting in London on Tuesday to cancel the rights deal with Sberbank-owned Rambler that was due to run until the end of the season.

No decision has been taken yet on whether to annul the new rights contract from next season with Match, which is owned by state energy giant Gazprom.

The league used matches last weekend to show solidarity toward Ukraine, where Russia has been at war for two weeks. The blue and yellow of Ukraine's flag was displayed across stadiums in England's top division.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

English Premier LeagueRussiaRussia-Ukraine CrisisRussia-Ukraine War
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us