Eddie Jackson Goes Down With Hamstring Injury in Bears' Game vs. 49ers

The Chicago Bears started Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers without one of their top defensive stars, and they’ll likely have to play the contest without a second, as safety Eddie Jackson injured his hamstring in the first quarter of the game.

Jackson, who is second on the Bears in tackles with 40 so far on the season, was dropping into pass coverage on the second play of the game when he pulled up, holding his right hamstring.

Jackson dropped to the field, and had to be helped off by trainers.

The Bears later provided an update, saying that Jackson is doubtful to return because of the injury.

Teez Tabor and DeAndre Houston-Carson are filling in at safety in Jackson’s absence.