Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau Remain Atop U.S. Ryder Cup Rankings

As the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits draws closer, the top six players in the chase for spots on the United States squad are continuing to lock down their positions, with no changes at all in the top ten this week.

Following the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, the top 14 spots in the U.S. rankings remained completely unchanged. Dustin Johnson retained his spot atop the rankings, with a nearly 1,500 point advantage over Bryson DeChambeau, who missed the cut while playing as the defending champion.

Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele retained their spots in the top six in the rankings.

The top six players in Ryder Cup points at the end of the BMW Championship will automatically qualify for the 2021 edition of the competition. The remaining six spots will be chosen by captain Steve Stricker prior to the event, which will be contested at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits.

Patrick Reed, Harris English and Patrick Cantlay are all looking to move up in the rankings prior to that date, with all three players less than 2,000 points behind Schauffele for sixth. Tony Finau is currently in the 10th spot, followed closely by Jordan Spieth and Daniel Berger.

The European rankings also remained largely unchanged this week, with Jon Rahm still sitting comfortably atop the leaderboard. Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy are all still in automatic qualifier spots, with Bernd Wiesberger and Victor Perez close behind.

The top four players on the European side at the conclusion of the BMW PGA Championship will automatically qualify for the team. The leading five players on the Ryder Cup World Points list will secure spots as well, with the final three spots determined by captain Padrig Harrington.

The tournament will begin Sept. 24 and run through Sept. 26 in Kohler, Wisconsin. The first two days will see two match play sessions apiece, with eight players from each squad competing in alternate shot and four-ball events. The final day will see 12 singles matches.