Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Tosses Six Passing Touchdowns in Wild Win Over Ravens

Tua Tagovailoa tosses six passing touchdowns in wild win over Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Have a day, Tua Tagovailoa.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback set new career highs with 469 passing yards and six touchdowns in an impressive comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. He had a previous career high of 361 passing yards and had only thrown more than two touchdowns in a game once in his career.

Tagovailoa’s final touchdown pass completed a 21-point comeback for Miami. He found Jaylen Waddle in the endzone with 22 seconds left to put the Dolphins ahead 42-38, which became the final score.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Dolphins trailed 35-14 late in the third quarter after Lamar Jackson ran for a 79-yard score. From there, it was a showcase for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ passing attack.

After Miami made it 35-21 when Tagovailoa found River Cracraft for a 2-yard touchdown, the next two touchdowns went to Tyreek Hill. The speedy wideout caught two long touchdowns in a two-and-a-half minute span to even the score at 35-35. The first was a 48-yard bomb in the middle of the field, while the second was a 60-yarder closer to the left sideline.

Baltimore re-took the lead with 2:18 left in regulation when Justin Tucker drilled a 51-yard field goal. However, there was too much time left for Tagovailoa and the Dolphins to march down the field and steal a win.

With six touchdown passes, Tagovailoa tied Dan Marino and Bob Griese for the franchise record and fell one shy of tying the NFL record.

Next up for the 2-0 Dolphins is a home game against the Buffalo Bills. The 1-1 Ravens, meanwhile, will try to bounce back against the New England Patriots.