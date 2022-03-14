Dolphins, Chase Edmonds Reportedly Agree to Deal; Cards Extend James Conner

The Arizona Cardinals' two-headed monster at running back won't be returning this season.

Running back Chase Edmonds reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year, $12.6 million deal with Miami. Edmonds' agent Drew Rosenhaus revealed the news to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

On the other end, Pro Bowl running back James Conner agreed to a three-year extension with the Cardinals, the team announced Monday. Conner's deal is worth $21 million over three years with $13.5 million guaranteed, and it can grow to $25.5 million, according to Schefter.

Edmonds, 25, spent the first four years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. He set a career-high with 592 rushing yards in 2021, and he's been valuable as a dual-threat option out of the backfield with 128 career receptions.

Conner, 26, joined the Cardinals in 2021 after four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two-time Pro Bowler reached a career-high 15 rushing touchdowns for Arizona, and now he's been rewarded with a long-term deal.