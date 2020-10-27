Dodgers' Justin Turner Tests Positive for COVID, Pulled From World Series Game

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tested positive for coronavirus, was pulled from the World Series-clinching game Tuesday and denied an on-field celebration with teammates, NBC News reports.

Turner was mysteriously taken out of the game in the seventh inning and wasn't on the diamond at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, as his teammates hugged and jumped for joy after the Game Six victory.

Shortly after the final out, it was revealed that the 35-year-old Southern California native Turner had tested positive for COVID-19.

"We learned during the game that Justin was a positive," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. "He was immediately isolated to prevent spread."

