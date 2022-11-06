Dodgers edge Astros in early 2023 World Series odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Astros haven’t even held their World Series parade in Houston yet, but 29 other MLB teams are already focused on the 2023 Fall Classic.

Houston won its second title in six years by beating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The team is among the contenders to win it all next season, but another powerhouse organization is pinned as the overall favorite for next season.

While the Astros celebrate the title they clinched on Saturday, let’s take a look at World series odds for next season.

Which team is favored to win the 2023 World Series?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are considered the team to beat in 2023, but not by much.

After a record-setting 2022 regular season led to a disappointing NLDS exit, the Dodgers have the best 2023 World Series odds at +700, according to our partner, PointsBet. They are followed by the Astros (+750), Atlanta Braves (+800), New York Mets (+1000) and New York Yankees (+1200).

Which teams have the lowest 2023 World Series odds?

The Oakland A’s are the biggest long shot to win the 2023 World Series with +15000 odds, according to PointsBet.

After that, the Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates are tied for the next-worst odds at +12500. The Cincinnati Reds (+10000) and Kansas City Royals (+9000) round out the bottom five.

Full 2023 World Series odds

Here are PointsBet’s odds for all 30 MLB teams:

Los Angeles Dodgers: +700

Houston Astros: +750

Atlanta Braves: +800

New York Mets: +1000

New York Yankees: +1200

Seattle Mariners: +1400

San Diego Padres: +1500

Toronto Blue Jays: +1500

Philadelphia Phillies: +2000

Chicago White Sox: +2200

Cleveland Guardians: +2500

Milwaukee Brewers: +2500

St. Louis Cardinals: +2500

Tampa Bay Rays: +2500

Los Angeles Angels: +2800

San Francisco Giants: +3000

Boston Red Sox: +3300

Minnesota Twins: +4000

Miami Marlins: +4500

Baltimore Orioles: +5000

Texas Rangers: +6000

Arizona Diamondbacks: +7000

Chicago Cubs: +8000

Colorado Rockies: +8000

Detroit Tigers: +8000

Kansas City Royals: +9000

Cincinnati Reds: +10000

Pittsburgh Pirates: +12500

Washington Nationals: +12500

Oakland A’s: +15000

