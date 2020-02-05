NBA All-Star Game 2020

Derrick Rose Reportedly Dropping Out of NBA All-Star Skills Competition in Chicago

The former Bulls star was set to compete in the event at the United Center on Feb. 15

Former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose was set to take part in the NBA’s Skills Challenge at All-Star weekend next week, but according to a new report, he won’t be participating in the event.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Rose, now with the Pistons, has decided to drop out of the event:

The decision comes just one day after the NBA officially locked in the eight participants for that event, as well as the participants in the 3-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest.

Bulls star Zach LaVine, who was not chosen as an All-Star reserve in the Eastern Conference, will try his hand in the 3-Point Competition at the United Center next weekend.

The NBA All-Star Saturday festivities will get underway at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15, with the All-Star Game itself set for Feb. 16 at the United Center.

