Source: Deebo Samuel, 49ers Agree to Three-Year, $73.5M Contract Extension

It took a lot longer than everyone expected but Deebo Samuel has agreed to a massive contract extension with the 49ers, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco confirmed.

Source confirms reports of agreement in principle between #49ers and Deebo Samuel on contract extension. Sides are fine-tuning the language and it could be finalized as soon as this evening. @RapSheetand & @AdamSchefter had the major details first. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) July 31, 2022

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport first reported on Sunday night, citing sources, that Samuel and the team have agreed to a three-year deal worth $73.5 million. The pact includes $58.1 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.

It’s a 3-year extension worth $73.5M source said with $58.1M guaranteed 💰 https://t.co/FhwU6Q8v5o — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2022

Samuel's deal comes a few days after the Seattle Seahawks signed star wide receiver DK Metcalf to a three-year extension worth $72 million with $58.2 million in guaranteed money.

The 49ers made it clear when the offseason began that signing Samuel to a contract extension was one of their biggest priorities and after months of drama, it finally got done.

Shortly after the new league year began in March, Samuel oddly removed his 49ers-themed profile picture from his Instagram account, first hinting at a rift between him and the team.

Two weeks later, the situation reached a boiling point when Samuel requested a trade from the 49ers, reportedly making the demand because of how he was being used, not because of what type of contract he was being offered.

As reported trade proposals started to surface, 49ers general manager John Lynch essentially shot down the possibility that he would deal the versatile wide receiver, saying he couldn't ever imagine making such a move.

When the 2022 NFL Draft came and went in late April without a trade, it was clear Samuel's future remained with the 49ers, and as the calendar turned to May, Lynch made it clear the two sides were trying to get a deal done.

The situation took a positive turn when Samuel reported to the 49ers' mandatory minicamp in early June, though he didn't participate in any drills, only doing light work on the side of the practice field in Santa Clara.

But the 49ers and Samuel's representatives were able to hammer out a deal in the middle of training camp, meaning the All-Pro should join full practices soon and will be ready to go for the start of the 2022 season in September.

In his third NFL season, Samuel had the most productive year of his career, posting 1,770 all-purpose yards (1,405 receiving and 365 rushing). He scored 14 total touchdowns and was easily the 49ers' best offensive player.

This was a deal the 49ers had to get done. Trading Samuel would have been catastrophic and set the franchise back for years as replacing a player of his caliber is extremely hard. But now Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan don't have to worry about that.

Samuel got the deal he was looking for and the 49ers completed one of their biggest tasks of the offseason.

