Kings' De'Aaron Fox Makes Epic Buzzer-Beater Vs. Magic

Fox hits epic buzzer-beater to cap Kings' wild comeback win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

De'Aaron Fox is playing at an All-Star level so far this season, and he backed that up with another incredible performance in the Kings' wild 126-123 overtime win against the Orlando Magic on Saturday at Amway Center.

Fox capped off his 37-point night with a ridiculous half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer in OT to give the Kings their third win of the season.

DE'AARON FOX CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/vssGKeWQY2 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 5, 2022

Fox, who was cleared to play Saturday after missing the last game with a knee bruise, went 14-of-24 from the field, including 2-of-7 from behind the 3-point line. He grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists.

Moments after his heroic effort, Fox joined "Kings Postgame Live" on NBC Sports California and broke down about his mindset on the final sequence.

"Harrison [Barnes] had it with six seconds," Fox told Morgan Ragan and Kenny Thomas. "I went to go get it and I mean, that team, they're long. I think they're pretty good defensively. They were loaded up. And for one, if I miss, you go to another overtime. But it felt good leaving my hands and the shot went in and we get out of here with a win."

Fox breaks down his mindset before the game-winner pic.twitter.com/tQFcZmToTL — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 5, 2022

Long before Fox hit the game-winner, things weren't looking good for the Kings.

In the first half, the up-and-coming Magic, led by No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, controlled the game and took an 18-point lead into the locker room at halftime.

While the Magic built a 20-point lead at one point early in the third quarter, the Kings were able to turn things around as they outscored Orlando 36-12 in the period, taking a six-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The comeback in the third quarter was led by Fox, who scored 13 in the frame. Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter each scored six in the third, while Trey Lyles played five impactful minutes and was a plus-11 during that span.

The Kings tried to give the game away in the fourth, but Fox banked in a mid-range jumper with under 30 seconds left and Sacramento was able to force two missed shots by the Magic, sending the game to overtime.

DE'AARON FOX TIES IT UP pic.twitter.com/P1dxlRpqmO — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 5, 2022

In the extra period, Fox feasted, pouring in nine points, including the buzzer-beater.

The win after trailing by at least 20 points is the Kings' first since March 1, 2020 when they rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons at Golden 1 Center, per SportsRadar.

Fox and the Kings will have a very happy flight home from the East Coast as they took two of three on the trip. But the defending NBA champion Warriors await them Monday night at Chase Center in San Francisco.