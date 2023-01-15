Dawson Knox Reels in Touchdown, Bills Take Early Lead Over Dolphins

It doesn’t take much for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to get going, and the Miami Dolphins were reminded of that on Sunday.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox got his team on the board with an impressive touchdown grab midway through the first quarter. He stopped the ball with his right hand, gathered it and stayed in bounds to put Buffalo up 7-0.

Knox has now scored a touchdown in five straight games dating back to Week 14 of the regular season.

The touchdown was set up by an equally impressive throw and catch. Facing a third-and-15, Allen withstood a Dolphins blitz and launched a 52 yard pass to Stefon Diggs.

The Buffalo defense fed off the Knox touchdown, too. Safety Dean Marlowe intercepted Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson on the ensuing possession to set up Allen and Co. with great field position. Running back James Cook soon found the endzone to give the Bills a 14-0 lead.