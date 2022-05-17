Davante Adams

Davante Adams Turned Down More Money From Packers to Play for Raiders

By Julia Elbaba

Wide receiver Davante Adams accepted less money from the Las Vegas Raiders to avoid playing for the Green Bay Packers for another year.

Adams, who said he would not play under the franchise tag for the Packers, was offered a deal with the Raiders in exchange for their 2022 first and second-round picks and a five-year, $141.25 million contract.

On Monday, NFL analyst Ian Rapoport gave his two cents on the situation during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“The Packers offered Davante Adams a bigger deal over the first two years than the Raiders did … he just didn’t wanna be there,” Rapoport said.

Although Adams grew up supporting the Raiders and his best friend from college, Derek Carr, currently plays for the squad, the decision to agree to a deal that's less money comes off as surprising. 

In March, Rapoport reported that Adams' agents revealed the Packers offered the star receiver more money but it was a dream of his to play for the Silver and Black.

Adams, who played eight seasons with the Packers, earned two first-team All-Pro honors (2020, 2021), was the NFL's receiving touchdowns leader in 2020 and is arguably the best wide receiver in football

