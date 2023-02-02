Davante Adams fuels Rodgers-Raiders speculation with tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Davante Adams is awaiting a new quarterback, and he apparently wants a new neighbor, too.

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver answered Twitter questions late Wednesday night when he got one from Las Vegas Locally asking which neighborhood Aaron Rodgers would move to in Sin City. Adams answered with a one-word response: “Mine.”

Adams and Rodgers, of course, are quite familiar with one another. They played together during Adams’ first eight NFL seasons in Green Bay and became one of the most dynamic quarterback-receiver duos in the league.

The Packers traded Adams to the Raiders last May for a first-rounder and a second-rounder in the 2022 NFL Draft. Adams excelled in Vegas this year, hauling in 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns, earning him a third consecutive All-Pro nod. Still, neither Adams’ Raiders nor Rodgers’ Packers reached the playoffs.

The Raiders are in the market for a new quarterback after Derek Carr, who also played with Adams at Fresno State, penned a goodbye to fans following the end of the regular season. The team owns the No. 7 pick in the 2023 draft and could even move up if they really want Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud or Will Levis.

If they want to go the veteran route, they could also attempt to make another trade with the Packers that would reunite Rodgers and Adams. Should that happen, the 39-year-old quarterback would have some help in the realty department.