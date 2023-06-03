Dalvin Cooks' exit from Vikings imminent, impact on Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Whether running back Dalvin Cook stays with the Minnesota Vikings remains to be seen, although it is very unlikely.

Since the NFL Combine in April, Vikings' general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah hasn't been very vocal about Cook's future with the franchise, however, he has yet to confirm that the four-time Pro-bowler will be on the team's 2023 roster.

Adofo-Mensah extended a contract to No. 2 running back Alexander Mattison, guaranteeing him $6.35 million over the next two seasons. The 24-year-old said he returned due to an "understanding how it's all laid out and how it's all going to work out."

While it is likely the Vikings will be formalizing Cook's departure before the season, it is not a done deal as Adofo-Mensah said in the spring that he could see the two running backs on the same squad in 2023.

As of June 2, the Vikings had the ability to trade Cook and save $11 million against the salary cap plus gain a mid-to-late round draft pick.

If the Vikings choose to trade or release him, the Chicago Bears continue to be a potential landing spot for Cook. He would join a squad of backs that included D’Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert, and rookie Roschon Johnson.

In the 2022 season, Cook totaled 1,173 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.