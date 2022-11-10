Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb React to Odell Beckham Jr.-Cowboys Rumors

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb react to OBJ-Cowboys rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Could momentum be building for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.?

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb endorsed the potential signing of Beckham amid rumors that the team has interest in the free-agent wideout.

"Any time you have a chance to add a talent like that and knowing Odell, knowing his resume, it’s exciting," Prescott told reporters, via ESPN's Ed Werder. "But understanding it’s also a business and I’m sure there’s 31 other teams that would like to add him as well.”

"That's my boy. I'm a fan of Odell for sure," Lamb added. "I feel like, why wouldn't you want to add more firepower to this offense?"

The comments come just days after owner Jerry Jones said Beckham wearing a Cowboys helmet "could look pretty good."

"Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor," Jones said on Tuesday. "... We should be aware that he's coming off this injury, but he showed he can do it, and do it well last year. So that would go in the mix real good. His past dealing with adversity of injury rehab, I think that tells you a lot."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported this past weekend that the Cowboys have Beckham "firmly on their radar" and are "expected to make a run at" the three-time Pro Bowler. Beckham was also linked to Dallas by FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, who added that the wideout would be fully cleared sometime this week in his rehab from an ACL tear suffered in Super Bowl 56.

Dallas' reported interest in Beckham isn't surprising, as the team tried to add receiver help at the trade deadline. According to Ed Werder, the Cowboys were in talks with the Houston Texans about a deal for veteran Brandin Cooks right up until the final minutes of the deadline.

There's still a void at Dallas' receiver position following the offseason trade of Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. Through eight games, the 6-2 Cowboys don't have a single player inside the top 20 of the NFL's reception or receiving touchdown leaders.

Lamb, who ranks 17th with 556 receiving yards, believes the addition of Beckham would once again give Dallas a trio of No. 1 wideouts.

"[Michael Gallup] is a No. 1 receiver also," Lamb said. "I feel like we had three No. 1 receivers my rookie year, so why not get back to that?"