Sports

Chicago Cubs

Cubs sign pitcher Colin Rea to 1-year-deal: report

Rea previously pitched for the Cubs in 2020, appearing in nine games

By The Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs and Colin Rea have agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract, reuniting the right-hander with manager Craig Counsell.

A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations confirmed the agreement to the AP on Friday on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the deal.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The 34-year-old Rea made one appearance with Milwaukee in 2021 and then pitched in Japan during the 2022 season before returning to the Brewers. He went 12-6 with a 4.29 ERA over 27 starts and five relief appearances for the NL Central champions last year.

Counsell managed Milwaukee for nine years before he was hired by Chicago in November 2023.

Rea gives Counsell and Chicago another versatile arm for their pitching staff. The Cubs have Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon and Matthew Boyd for their starting rotation, but Rea could push Javier Assad for the fifth spot or work out of the bullpen.

Rea became a free agent when Milwaukee declined its $5.5 million club option on his contract in November. The Iowa native was paid a $1 million buyout.

Rea was selected by San Diego in the 12th round of the 2011 amateur draft out of Indiana State University. He made his big league debut with the Padres in 2015.

Sports

NCAA Football 3 hours ago

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman becomes 1st Black and 1st Asian American coach to reach college football finals

NFL 5 hours ago

Who could the Chiefs, Lions play in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs?

He pitched for the Cubs during the 2020 season, going 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in nine appearances, including two starts.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chicago Cubs
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us